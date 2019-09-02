'Large blaze' at Southampton Veolia waste processing plant
2 September 2019
A "large quantity of waste" is burning at a rubbish processing facility in Southampton.
Crews were called to the blaze at Marchwood Waste Transfer Station off Bury Road just after 08:45 BST.
About 30 firefighters are tackling the fire at the facility which is operated by Veolia.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents to keep doors and windows closed while they attempt to put out the blaze.