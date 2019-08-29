Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michael Enzanga was caught on CCTV after he stabbed PC Russell Turner

A drug dealer has been found guilty of stabbing a police officer who tried to apprehend him in a park.

PC Russell Turner, 56, suffered a collapsed lung after being repeatedly stabbed by Michael Enzanga in Portsmouth, on 21 February.

Enzanga, 20, from north London, had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a knife and drugs offences.

He will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 4 October.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Enzanga was filmed by a passerby fleeing over a wall

During the trial jurors heard how officers approached Enzanga while investigating reports of drug dealing in Stamshaw Park.

PC Clare Parry broke down in tears as she described how PC Turner was stabbed during a "full-on fight" with the defendant, who she described as like a "caged animal fighting for his life".

In a video interview played in court, she said: "I am shouting 'put the knife down' and he [the accused] is using a punching motion.

"We were only fighting with him for a few minutes but it seemed to last an eternity because we could not control him. It was so quick."

Image caption PC Russell was stabbed in Stamshaw Park

Enzanga fled in the direction of a block of flats but was seen by members of the public and on CCTV carrying a knife before being Tasered by officers.

He was eventually found hiding under a tarpaulin in a back garden with the barbs from the Taser still lodged in his back.

A carrier bag containing 60 wraps of either crack cocaine or heroin was left at the fight scene, the court also heard.

Enzanga, of Ashfield Road, Tottenham, was convicted of four charges of possessing crack cocaine and diamorphine with intent to supply, and a charge of possessing criminal property in the form of £1,000 in cash.