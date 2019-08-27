Image caption PC Russell Turner was stabbed during a struggle in Stamshaw Park

A suspected drug dealer accused of stabbing a police officer claimed his is a case of mistaken identity.

PC Russell Turner suffered a collapsed lung after being repeatedly stabbed in Stamshaw Park, Portsmouth, on 21 February.

Michael Enzanga denies drugs charges, possession of a knife and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He told a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court he "wasn't involved" in the stabbing.

The prosecution said PC Turner and another officer were in plain clothes when they approached Mr Enzanga, 20, who was suspected of dealing drugs.

It is alleged that after he was shown a warrant card, a struggle ensued and the defendant stabbed PC Turner before running away.

The court previously heard a carrier bag containing 60 wraps of either crack cocaine or heroin were left at the scene.

Mr Enzanga said his DNA was on the wraps because he had been looking through the bag while searching for his belongings, which he claimed had been stolen the day before.

'Chased by police'

The defendant, who had moved to Portsmouth nine days before, said he had been sleeping rough in the park.

He denied carrying drugs or a weapon on the day of the assault and said he was running away from a pair of attackers when he "ended up getting chased by the police".

Mr Enzanga was found with nearly £1,000 in his possession, which he said came from monthly benefits and borrowing cash from friends.

Asked about the amount of money, he said: "If I was drug-dealing I would probably have more."

The defendant, of Ashfield Road in Tottenham, also denies four charges of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property.

The trial continues.