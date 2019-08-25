Pair robbed by masked man in Eastleigh at knifepoint
- 25 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A masked knifeman threatened two men and demanded they hand over their wallets and Pin codes.
Hampshire Police said the robbery happened between 00:45 and 1:00 BST on Saturday in Fair Oak Road, Bishopstoke.
The force said the man wore a hoodie and a black and white mask, which may have had skulls on it.
Both of the men who were robbed were uninjured. Police have appealed for any drivers or people in the area at the time to contact them.