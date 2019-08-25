Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for drivers in Fair Oak Road to come forward if they were in the area at the time of the robbery

A masked knifeman threatened two men and demanded they hand over their wallets and Pin codes.

Hampshire Police said the robbery happened between 00:45 and 1:00 BST on Saturday in Fair Oak Road, Bishopstoke.

The force said the man wore a hoodie and a black and white mask, which may have had skulls on it.

Both of the men who were robbed were uninjured. Police have appealed for any drivers or people in the area at the time to contact them.