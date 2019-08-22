Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a crash involving two cars in the New Forest.

A Mini and a Jaguar collided on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst shortly after 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old woman from Dorset, and a 59-year-old female passenger in the Jaguar suffered minor injuries.

Peter Tillman, 71, from Sway, has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous driving.

He is due before Southampton magistrates later.

The A337 was closed overnight while police investigation work was carried out.