Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kevin Little was found dead at his home the day after his 39th birthday

A man whose brother died in China has described the process of bringing his body back to the UK as a "nightmare".

Kevin Little, whose family live in Portsmouth, was found dead at his home in Nantong, near Shanghai, on 30 July.

His relatives, who think his death may have been linked to his epilepsy, are trying to raise £25,000 to bring him home.

But they say their efforts are being hampered by conflicting information from the authorities.

Mr Little's brother, Adam, said: "The embassy in Shanghai is saying one thing and the embassy in the UK tells us something else.

"We have been in touch with the Foreign Office but we found out more through Kevin's friends.

"The Chinese police have got Kevin's passport which we need to bring him back. And his landlord will not release any of his goods until his rent has been paid.

He added: "It's been so hard with the time difference and the language barrier. It has just been a nightmare."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kevin Little had been teaching English in Nantong

Mr Little, who taught English in China for nearly eight years, died the day after his 39th birthday.

Chinese authorities said there were no suspicious circumstances.

His family have so far raised about 20% of their target, through a JustGiving page and fundraising events at the Derby Tavern pub in Portsmouth, which is run by Mr Little's mother, Wendy Viljoen.

But every day, another £70 is added to the bill by the funeral home.

To add to Adam Little's stress, he said he had been harassed by "fake lawyers" trying to get him to part with the money raised so far.

But he said his family had been overwhelmed by support, including one anonymous donor who contributed £500.

The Foreign Office has been approached for a comment.