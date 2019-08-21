Southampton v Liverpool: CCTV appeal after gas canister thrown
- 21 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
CCTV images have been released after a projectile was thrown during a football match, hitting a seven-year-old boy.
The nitrous oxide canister was thrown from the away end at Southampton's match against Liverpool at St Mary's on Saturday, police said.
A young Southampton fan, who was in the Northam Stand home section, sustained minor injuries when he was struck.
Hampshire Police said it wanted to speak with the man pictured in connection with the incident.
Liverpool won the match 2-1.