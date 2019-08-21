Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Attempted murder arrest following A337 New Forest crash

  • 21 August 2019
A337 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a crash involving two cars in the New Forest.

A Mini and Jaguar collided on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst shortly after 19:00 BST on Tuesday.

The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old woman from Dorset and a 59-year-old female passenger in the Jaguar suffered minor injuries.

The Jaguar driver, a 71-year-old man from Sway, who was uninjured, remains in custody.

The A337 was closed overnight while police investigation work was carried out.

