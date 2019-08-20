Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai, also known as G, was a devoted father, his family said

A man has been jailed for withholding information from detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Hampshire.

Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was found dead in a car on Shepherds Farm Lane in Corhampton on 13 July.

Aston Hannis, 28, was jailed for 12 months for failing to disclose the passcode to an electronic device.

He was charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act.

Hannis, of Woolford Close, Winchester, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing for failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information.