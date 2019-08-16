Image copyright Family photo Image caption There has been no confirmed sighting of David Cann since he disappeared on 2 July

The search for a man missing in Turkey has been called off after no trace of him was found, his family said.

David Cann, 56, from Southsea in Hampshire, disappeared on 2 July after leaving his hotel in Hisaronu to go for a walk.

His nephew Gavin Thomas said: "Unfortunately there are no new leads.

"All searches have ceased for the time being, but we've been assured that the authorities will act if any new information were to arise."

Mr Thomas, 35, said the family was talking to the Lucy Blackman Trust about potentially offering a reward for information leading to him being found.

Mr Cann, who was a foreign languages teacher, was on a week's holiday on his own when he disappeared.

Most of his belongings and passport were left in his hotel room and he did not turn up for his flight home on 3 July.

Image caption David Cann's family believes he walked along this road out of Hisaronu

He did have his mobile phone with him but this stopped working a few days later.

Searches by local police, along with dogs and mounted officers and some of Mr Cann's relatives have taken place across a wide area of forest where he had planned to go walking.

Mr Thomas said he would be flying back out to Turkey at the end of the month to try to raise awareness again about his uncle.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was supporting the family but was not directly involved in the investigation.

The Foreign Office has also been in contact with the family and the Turkish authorities.