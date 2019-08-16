Boy needed stitches after Basingstoke park dog attack
A six-year-old boy suffered bite wounds to his face, body and hand when he was knocked off his bicycle and attacked by a dog in a Basingstoke park.
Lucas Nicholls was bitten several times by the six-month-old puppy during the attack off Brighton Way on Tuesday afternoon.
The dog, whose breed is not yet known, was seized by police and its owner, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested.
Lucas was in the park with his mother, Rusty Putt and two brothers.
Ms Putt, 29, said it was "quite small and did not look aggressive".
A man passing by pulled the dog off Lucas and a police officer patrolling in the park also came to help.
Ms Putt said: "I blame the owner. She didn't try to intervene even though she was right there.
"To be honest she seemed shocked too. But I blame her all the way. She is responsible for the dog and for controlling it."
A police spokeswoman said the owner was held on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control.
She has since be de-arrested, but but will be questioned further.
The dog remains in secure kennels.