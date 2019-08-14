Image caption The explosion happened at about 01:55 BST

A cash machine was blown up by robbers who made off with a haul of money from inside.

The machine by the First Stop shop in Sholing, Southampton, was targeted at 01:55 BST on Wednesday.

People living nearby were woken by the sound of an explosion, with one neighbour saying "there was a hell of a bang and a big flash".

Police said it was not yet known how much cash the robbers had stolen during the raid on Station Road.

Part of the road near the train station remains cordoned off.

Hampshire Police has appealed for witnesses.