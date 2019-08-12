Image caption Phil Banning (pictured in 2006), who once worked as a Welsh national coach, admitted 18 counts of indecent assault against four girls

A former athlete and coach who groped and kissed trainees as young as 10 has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Phil Banning, 68, abused four girls between 1976 and 1982 at Andover Athletics Club in Hampshire.

The former Welsh national coach pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to 18 counts of indecent assault.

Judge Keith Cutler said Banning had groomed girls who "idolised" him, in what was a "grave abuse of trust".

Tim Moores, prosecuting, said the offences happened during massages and at private meetings organised by Banning, from Penhow, Newport.

"Under the guise of acting as coach and mentor, Banning was in fact pursuing a regime of abuse against certain members of the club," he said.

'Sexual relief'

Banning kissed girls who queued up to go into a dark room with him during a party at his house, Mr Moores said.

The court heard he often assaulted the girls during massages at his home.

Banning, a former Team GB runner and secondary school teacher, mouthed the word "sorry" to victims who were present in court.

Judge Cutler told Banning that as "a well-known local athlete" he had groomed the girls, seeking them as his "sexual relief".

The judge ordered that six charges of indecent assault lie on file.