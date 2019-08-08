Image copyright PA Media Image caption The royal couple hope the King's Cup regatta will become an annual event

The Duke of Cambridge has beaten his wife in the inaugural King's Cup yachting regatta, which was won by adventurer Bear Grylls.

Prince William's boat finished third and Kate's seventh in the first of two races off the Isle of Wight.

The duchess's boat and several others were disqualified in the second race.

A host of other celebrities also took part in the eight-boat race, which was held a day earlier than planned due to Friday's bad weather forecast.

It was held to raise money for eight charities supported by the couple.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge and her crew were disqualified in the second race for not going back and starting the race at the line

Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be seen watching their parents compete against each other from a separate boat, alongside the duchess's parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Each boat had a celebrity ambassador and captain onboard, with others taking part including historian Dan Snow, England footballer Fara Williams, comedian John Bishop, Olympic rower Helen Glover and CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton.

The duke and duchess skippered their own sailing boats - with Prince William competing on behalf of Child Bereavement UK and his wife for the Royal Foundation, in connection with her work on the early years development of children.

The race started 30 minutes late - at 14:30 BST - after the boats were recalled to the starting line after an initial false start.

In the second race, many boats - including the duchess's - were disqualified for not going back and starting the race at the line.

The King's Cup, a trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920, was awarded to Bear Grylls' winning team.

The duke and duchess hope the King's Cup regatta will become an annual event, increasing awareness of the benefits of sport, while also raising funds for their charities.

Spectators watched the race from a 800-seater grandstand, while footage was also played on screens across the town.