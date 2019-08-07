Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The stolen coins bear the image of a goose

Rare commemorative Australian coins worth thousands of pounds have been stolen during a burglary.

The 16 goose dollars from 1967, which are worth up to £3,000 each, were taken from a house in Westside Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight, between 10 and 31 July.

Hampshire Police said a "quantity of cash" was also stolen during the burglary.

The force wants to speak to anyone who may have been offered the coins for sale or who has seen them for sale.