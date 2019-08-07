Rare commemorative Australian coins stolen in Chale
- 7 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Rare commemorative Australian coins worth thousands of pounds have been stolen during a burglary.
The 16 goose dollars from 1967, which are worth up to £3,000 each, were taken from a house in Westside Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight, between 10 and 31 July.
Hampshire Police said a "quantity of cash" was also stolen during the burglary.
The force wants to speak to anyone who may have been offered the coins for sale or who has seen them for sale.