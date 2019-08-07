Image copyright Getty/Lloyd Images Image caption The King's Cup race has been brought forward a day earlier than planned because of forecast bad weather

A sailing race hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge off the Isle of Wight has been brought forward because of the high winds forecast.

William and Kate will now take part in the first-ever King's Cup on Thursday, not Friday as originally scheduled, Kensington Palace said.

The event will see the couple go head-to-head as skippers of individual sailing boats, in an eight-boat race.

The charity race is expected to start off Cowes at 14:00 BST on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the area with heavy rain or thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Friday.

Due to adverse weather conditions forecasted for Friday in Cowes, The King's Cup hosted by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now take place on Thursday 8th August at 1400hrs. pic.twitter.com/zxhDtwjLMq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 7, 2019

A 500-seater grandstand has been put up for spectators to watch the race, with footage expected to be played on screens across the town.

The race is being held to raise money for eight charities supported by the couple.

Each boat will be sailed with a celebrity ambassador and captain onboard - those taking part include adventurer Bear Grylls, England footballer Fara Williams, comedian John Bishop, historian Dan Snow, Olympic rower Helen Glover and CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton.

The King's Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes' Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920, will be awarded to the winning team.

Elsewhere, the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall, has been cancelled because of the forecasted storms, hours before its gates were due to open.