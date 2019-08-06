Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The rocket launcher was handed in to police at Lymington

A rocket launcher has been handed in to police during a two-week gun surrender.

The weapon, handed in to officers in Lymington, Hampshire, was among dozens of firearms left at police stations across the county.

The force said 31 handguns, 12 shotguns, 24 rifles, a deactivated machine gun and ammunition were handed in between 20 July and 4 August.

Two starting cannons from a sailing club and Tasers were also surrendered.

The force said no further information about the person who handed in the rocket launcher would be provided.

There are estimated to be about 15,000 people living the town in the New Forest which is home to Olympic sailor Ben Ainslie.

Those who handed in firearms did not face prosecution for illegal possession and could remain anonymous.

However, the force said, as it was not an amnesty "if further examination of a surrendered firearm reveals a link to a crime, this will be investigated".

The force added now that the surrender was finished, "if you find a firearm or are uncertain about the lawful possession of a firearm, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency".