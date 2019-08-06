Image caption Southampton City Council is warning people to stay away from the boating lake and keep dogs on leads

An outbreak of potentially toxic blue-green algae has led to the closure of a boating lake in Southampton.

Visitors to Southampton Common are being advised not to go in the water and pet owners should keep their animals away from the lake.

Consumption can cause vomiting, diarrhoea and breathing problems.

Warning signs have been put up at the lake and specialist equipment is being used to aerate the water in an attempt to improve the lake's water quality.

A Southampton City Council spokeswoman said: "We are in talks with the Environment Agency and our ecology team to look at a safe way of dealing with the bloom.

"We will continue to monitor all birds and fish on the site while the issue is being resolved."

The Environment Agency said water samples had been sent to a laboratory for analysis to confirm the type of algae.