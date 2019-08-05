Four homes alight in large thatch fire in Sutton Scotney
- 5 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large fire has broken out in the thatched roof of a home and has spread to three neighbouring properties.
About 75 firefighters have been tackling the blaze on Stockbridge Road in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, since it started at about 13:20 BST.
No-one has been injured.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze had been brought under control but added crews remained at the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.