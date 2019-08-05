Image copyright Family photo Image caption Kelly-Anne Case was found dead at her home by firefighters

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead after a fire at her home.

The body of Kelly-Anne Case, 27, was found at the house in Grange Crescent, Gosport, Hampshire, on Tuesday.

Brendan Rowan-Davies, 28, of Haslar Road, Gosport, has been charged with murder and is due before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.

Three other men, aged 32, 26, and 28, who were arrested earlier have been released pending further inquiries.

Ms Case's family said: "Kelly was lively and vibrant and we've lost our best friend.

"She was a daughter, mother, sister and auntie and we are thinking of her."