An order designed to stop anti-social behaviour has been criticised after teenagers were filmed repeatedly clashing with police.

Gosport Borough Council introduced a public space protection order for Hardway Memorial Green in April 2018.

However, residents told the BBC the order was ignored and being "inadequately" enforced.

The council said it was starting joint patrols with police. Police said they were examining the footage.

The council brought the order into effect after neighbours complained about littering, damage to property, verbal abuse, underage drinking and cannabis smoking.

It gives the authority the power to serve fixed penalty notices of £100 on those breaching the conditions.

Image caption Caroline Dinenage was shown the footage by the BBC

But those living nearby said the situation had deteriorated, and in the past week some have filmed groups confronting police, jumping on patrol cars and chasing after officers.

One resident said the group were "intimidating" and "like a pack of wolves".

Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, said the problems were caused by "little thugs" whose parents also needed to take some responsibility.

"[The council and police] have the powers - they need to use them," she said.

'Lost control'

Ward councillor Diane Furlong said: "They run over a police car - if they don't do any damage, what can you actually do them for? Because they haven't actually done any criminal damage."

Asked by the BBC why they could not be fined for breaching the public space protection order, she said: "The trouble is mummy and daddy end up paying it - that's if you can figure out who it is.

"We are going to get stricter. We have kind of lost control."

Council leader Mark Hook said the authority was also providing activities for teenagers during the school summer holiday.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was trying to identify the individuals in the video and would take "appropriate action".