Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Kelly-Anne Case was found dead at her home by firefighters

Two further murder suspects have been arrested after a mother-of-three was found dead following a house fire.

Kelly-Anne Case's body was found by firefighters at her home in Grange Crescent, Gosport, Hampshire, shortly before 09:00 BST on Tuesday.

Two Gosport men aged 28 and 32 have been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Two other murder suspects - a 28-year-old Gosport man and a man aged 26 of no fixed address - remain in custody.

In a statement, Ms Case's family said she was "lively and vibrant and we've lost our best friend".

Ms Case's friends previously described her as "caring and crazy" and someone who "who would always go out of her way to help anyone".

Police said an increased number of officers would remain in the Gosport area while inquiries continue.