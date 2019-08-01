Image caption The body of Kulwant Singh Athwal was discovered on the site of a house undergoing building work in Chilworth

A man killed while working on a building site at a home in a Hampshire village died from crush injuries to his chest.

Kulwant Singh Athwal was working at the house in Ling Dale, Chilworth, near Southampton.

The body of the 64-year-old from Southampton was found shortly after 09:30 BST on 16 July.

Police said they had also identified two possible witnesses seen in CCTV images.

A man was arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter following the death.

The 49-year-old man from Southampton was later released while inquiries continue.