Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Chilworth building site worker died of crush injuries

  • 1 August 2019
Ling Dale, Chilworth
Image caption The body of Kulwant Singh Athwal was discovered on the site of a house undergoing building work in Chilworth

A man killed while working on a building site at a home in a Hampshire village died from crush injuries to his chest.

Kulwant Singh Athwal was working at the house in Ling Dale, Chilworth, near Southampton.

The body of the 64-year-old from Southampton was found shortly after 09:30 BST on 16 July.

Police said they had also identified two possible witnesses seen in CCTV images.

A man was arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter following the death.

The 49-year-old man from Southampton was later released while inquiries continue.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites