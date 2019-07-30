Image copyright Google Image caption Fire fighters were called to a house fire in Grange Crescent

A woman's body has been found in a house fire in Hampshire.

Police were called to the property by firefighters tackling the blaze in Grange Crescent, Gosport, shortly before 09:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary said the circumstances of the woman's death were being investigated and it was being treated as suspicious.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the woman's next-of-kin has been informed.