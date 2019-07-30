Image copyright Google Image caption The animals were found in a vehicle and a house in Fellows Road

Sixty five dogs have been seized from a van and house on the Isle of Wight.

Police were called to Fellows Road in Cowes shortly after 23:00 BST on Monday and found the animals in the vehicle and subsequently in a house.

They were handed over to the care of the RSPCA. No arrests have been made.

An RSPCA spokeswoman confirmed that the dogs have been taken into their care and said: "We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us".

She did not give any further details about the breeds of dog seized or their condition, adding that she was "unable to discuss ongoing enquiries".