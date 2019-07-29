Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Gurinderjit Rai, also known as G, was a devoted father, his family said

A suspect arrested over the death of a man found shot dead in a car has been released on bail.

Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was found in a lay-by on Shepherds Farm Lane in Corhampton, Hampshire, on 13 July.

A 41-year-old man from Owslebury, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been bailed until 23 August.

Six other men arrested in connection with the death remain on bail, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Raj was killed with a shotgun.

Aston Hannis, 28, of Woolford Close, Winchester, has been charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

He is charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, requiring him to disclose access codes to an electronic device.