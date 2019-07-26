Image copyright Graham Horn Image caption Police have warned people not to jump into the water from the harbour walls

Two police officers have been assaulted while trying to stop people from "tombstoning" during hot weather.

It happened at Hotwalls, Victoria Pier in Portsmouth on Thursday.

Offers had been sent to the area at about 15:00 BST to highlight the dangers of jumping into the water from the harbour, Hampshire police said.

Four local teenagers were arrested on suspicion of public order offences, including a 15-year-old girl and a boy, 13, for assaulting a police officer.

No-one was seriously injured.

The girl was released while inquiries continue, along with a 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of using threatening words or behaviour.

The 13-year-old boy remains in police custody. Another 15-year-old boy, arrested for failing to give officers his details, has since been released without charge.

Rocks and ferries

Officers were in the area to enforce a Section 35 dispersal order "in anticipation of large groups congregating at Hotwalls due to the hot weather", police said.

Marcus Cator, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "We would reiterate the dangers of people jumping into the water from the harbour.

"As tempting as the water may be, due to tides the water may be shallower than you think, there may be hidden objects such as rocks and, of course, there are boats and other commercial ferries that operate in those waters."