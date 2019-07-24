Image copyright LDRS Image caption Richard Beet said his B&B guests only generate small amounts of rubbish

Charging for bin collections from B&Bs on the Isle of Wight will affect tourism, owners have claimed.

Isle of Wight Council has written to B&Bs and holiday lets instructing them to pay a £520 annual charge, or use a commercial waste operator.

Sarah-Jane Weigall, who lets out a room in Bembridge, said her guests generated little rubbish and the move would "damage the tourist industry".

The council said businesses should not be "subsidised by the public purse".

It wrote to premises who it identified as operating as holiday lets or B&Bs, telling them to pay for either a council or commercial waste service, within 28 days or their bin collections would stop, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Ms Weigall said her guests' waste amounted to "one waste paper basket".

"It is a tourist island, the council are going to damage the tourist industry like this," she added.

Richard Beet, who occasionally lets out a former chicken shed in his garden, said: "When we do have guests, they usually just have two small bags of rubbish.

"It wouldn't be worth us having a commercial waste company to come round.

"I accept that ultimately I will probably have to come to some arrangement under the law or close."

A council spokesman said national guidelines were that "business waste cannot be set out as household waste".

"We know some holiday lets and B&B owners are not aware of their legal duty of care to responsibly manage the waste they produce and have continued to access a free household collection service under the assumption business waste can go in the household waste and recycling bins."

The authority said appeals from very small businesses would be reviewed on a case by case basis.