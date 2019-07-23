Image copyright PA Media Image caption Richard Elmes is the partner of Lucy's mother Stacey White

The stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has been attacked.

Richard Elmes, 22, needed hospital treatment after he was assaulted in Southampton two days after the teenager's killer was jailed.

Thirteen-year-old Lucy, the daughter of Mr Elmes's partner, Stacey White, was stabbed to death by the family's lodger last July.

Two men accused of the attack on Mr Elmes have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He suffered head and arm injuries when he was attacked outside a shop in Windrush Road, Southampton, on Sunday.

Wayne Grant, 27, of Byron Road, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, of Waveney Green, are due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 27 August.

The family's lodger, Stephen Nicholson, was last week found guilty of Lucy's rape and murder by jurors at Winchester Crown Court.

He was ordered to spend at least 33 years in prison.

Hampshire Constabulary declined to comment directly on the attack against Mr Elmes, but said: "We cannot condone any form of vigilante-style reaction in relation to any police investigation, past or present."

"We want people to be aware of the risks of taking part in this type of action because you could find yourself facing criminal charges."