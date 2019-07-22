Classic cars destroyed in Rotherwick garage fire
22 July 2019
Three classic cars were destroyed in a severe garage blaze in Hampshire.
Flames ripped through a double garage attached to two houses in Ridge Lane in Rotherwick, near Basingstoke, on Sunday.
Six crews from five stations were called at 16:20 BST and spent more than two hours tackling the blaze in the garage and roof space.
Hampshire Fire Service said the garage was destroyed but both houses were saved. No-one was injured.