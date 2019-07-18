Image caption Gurinderjit Rai's body was discovered in a parked car in a lay-by

Two more men have been arrested over the death of a man found shot dead in a car.

Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh was found in a lay-by on Shepherds Farm Lane, Corhampton on Saturday morning.

The men, both 31, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. One was bailed pending further inquiries.

Four men, aged 25, 28 and 29, and 31, were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Post-mortem tests found Mr Raj was killed with a shotgun.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation.

Aston Hannis of Woolford Close, Winchester has been charged under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act, requiring him to disclose access codes to an electronic device.

He is due before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court later.