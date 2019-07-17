Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man's body found on Chilworth building site

  • 17 July 2019
Ling Dale, Chilworth Image copyright Google
Image caption The man's body was found at a building site in Ling Dale, Chilworth, on Tuesday morning

The body of a man has been discovered on a building site in a Hampshire village.

Police were called to the site in Ling Dale, Chilworth near Southampton, shortly after 09:30 BST on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.

Hampshire Constabulary said an investigation was under way and officers were liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.

