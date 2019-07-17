Man's body found on Chilworth building site
- 17 July 2019
The body of a man has been discovered on a building site in a Hampshire village.
Police were called to the site in Ling Dale, Chilworth near Southampton, shortly after 09:30 BST on Tuesday.
A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.
Hampshire Constabulary said an investigation was under way and officers were liaising with the Health and Safety Executive.