Image copyright Isle of Wight Council Image caption Hundreds of homes are planned, along with a bridge to provide access to the town

A new bridge is being planned across Isle of Wight's Medina River with major proposals to redevelop Newport Harbour.

Proposals have been drawn up for hundreds of homes, restaurants, shops, offices, a college, a hotel and a cultural venue on the riverside.

The lifting bridge for pedestrians and cyclists would provide access between the harbour and Newport centre.

The announcement comes weeks after the council ordered a separate study into a new road bridge north of the town.

The main area earmarked for redevelopment is on the eastern side of the Medina.

Historic heritage

The masterplan includes between 200 and 300 homes, new squares and public spaces and a new entrance to Seaclose Park.

Existing buildings will be kept and reused to preserve the historic heritage of the quay area, Isle of Wight Council said.

Details and a consultation on the proposals are available until 30 August.

In May, council leader Dave Stewart said the authority wanted to build a road bridge between Cowes and Newport "as soon as possible" to ease congestion in Newport.

The only other crossing north of the town is the "floating bridge" chain ferry between Cowes and East Cowes which has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including groundings, noise complaints and damage to cars.