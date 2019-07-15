Image copyright Family photo Image caption There has been no confirmed sighting of David Cann since he disappeared on 2 July

The family of a man missing in Turkey say there has been a possible sighting of him in Crete.

David Cann, 56, disappeared on 2 July, after having breakfast at his hotel in Hisaronu and going for a walk.

Nephew Gavin Thomas said the Foreign Office was speaking to authorities in Crete and was investigating.

The Foreign Office has not commented on the possible sighting on the Greek island but reiterated it was in touch with the Turkish authorities.

Mr Thomas said: "We are still waiting for more information on the possible sighting - we have no clue whether it was him or not - but the Foreign Office is investigating.

"It's the first positive, possible sighting. We were alerted to a body being found further along the coast in Antalya [in Turkey] on Thursday night but that, thankfully, turned out not to be him."

Image caption David Cann's family believe he walked along this road out of Hisaronu towards a walking trail before he disappeared

Mr Cann, from Southsea, Hampshire, was on a week's holiday on his own when he disappeared.

Most of the foreign languages teacher's belongings and passport were left in his hotel room and he did not turn up for his flight home on 3 July.

He did have his mobile phone with him but this stopped ringing on Monday, Mr Thomas said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Cann was on a week's holiday on his own and had been staying at the Happy Nur Hotel in the Fethiye region

More than 60 people - including some of Mr Cann's relatives, along with dogs, drones and mounted officers, conducted a search across a wide area of forest on Tuesday but no trace of him was found.

Hampshire Constabulary said it was liaising with the family and the Foreign Office, but had minimal involvement as the investigation was being led by the Turkish authorities.

Mr Thomas previously said another man had reported being approached by three men who tried to force him into a vehicle on the same path Mr Cann was due to walk.