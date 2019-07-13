Gosport fire: Heathland destroyed at Browndown Ranges
- 13 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have spent the night tackling a heathland fire in Gosport.
The blaze on Browndown Ranges could be seen for miles around Portsmouth and from the Isle of Wight, according to reports on social media.
Crews from nine stations were sent to the scene shortly before 21:30 BST and it took them seven hours to put it out.
Two hectares of heath and gorse were destroyed. Crews will be returning the scene throughout the day to ensure there are no further hotspots.
Stn just returned from a 6 pump, 3 land rovers, 2 Water carriers & Wild fire unit at Browndown Ranges,Gosport. Approx 2 hectares of Gorse & undergrowth well alight.— Portchester Fire St (@Portchester28) July 13, 2019
2 pump & Op support still in attendance overnight .TOC 21.37 pic.twitter.com/HeKKG5x2qA
End of Twitter post by @Portchester28