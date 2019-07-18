Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy McHugh was found stabbed to death in woodland at Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre

A lodger who killed a 13-year-old girl to stop her from exposing him as a sex abuser has been found guilty of her rape and murder.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, stabbed Lucy McHugh in a "vicious" attack near Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre.

He first raped Lucy, then aged 12, while living at her home, and abused her before her death in last July.

Jurors at Winchester Crown Court found him guilty of three charges of raping Lucy.

He was also convicted of sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl in 2012, who he had taken to the same woodland where Lucy was found dead years later.

Nicholson, who showed no emotion when the verdicts were delivered, will be sentenced on Friday.

A trial heard he had moved into the family home in 2017, and first raped Lucy in May of that year and on two further occasions over the coming weeks.

Image copyright Fixers charity Image caption Nicholson became involved in crime at the age of 14 when he was drinking and taking drugs

The trial heard Lucy would later describe him to friends as her "boyfriend".

Tensions between the pair rose, culminating in a "big argument" a few days before her death.

Nicholson told police Lucy sent him a message the night before her murder, saying she was pregnant.

She left her home at about 09:00 BST the next day, and jurors saw CCTV footage of her walking to the sports centre where she would meet her death at the hands of Nicholson.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The jury was shown CCTV footage during the murder trial

After luring her to woodland nearby, he stabbed her 11 times in a "vicious" and "calculated" attack.

Nicholson was cleared of one count of sexual activity with a child which related to Lucy after she had turned 13.