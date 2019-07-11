Image copyright MOD Image caption HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth Naval Base last month for five weeks of sea trials and training

A leak which forced the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to return to port saw water rise "neck-high" in flooded areas, the BBC has been told.

The biggest and most powerful warship ever built in Britain experienced the leak during sea trials on Tuesday.

It was believed to have come from a ruptured pipe which caused some internal damage, the BBC learned.

The Royal Navy described it as a "minor issue relating to water from an internal system" on the £3.1bn ship.

On Wednesday a Royal Navy statement said the ship had returned early from sea trials as a "precautionary measure" with an investigation into the cause underway.

It said: "At no point was there damage or breach to the hull. The issue was isolated as soon as possible and all water has now been pumped out. "

The BBC's defence correspondent Jonathan Beale said the leak was "more serious than most".

He added: "A source told the BBC that in some compartments the water was neck high."

The BBC has contacted the navy for further details.

Image caption The 65,000-tonne carrier, the largest warship ever to be built in Britain, is expected to be the Royal Navy's flagship for at least 50 years.

The Royal Navy's future flagship had been due to return to Portsmouth for planned maintenance.

The 900ft (280m) long warship left Portsmouth Naval Base last month for five weeks of sea trials and training.

The ship has suffered a number of other issues including a shaft seal leak, which caused the ship to take on 200 litres of water every hour, and the accidental triggering of the sprinklers in the hangar.

In May the captain of the aircraft carrier was removed from the ship amid claims he misused an MoD car.

HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier facts

The Queen commissioned the warship into the Royal Navy fleet in December 2017

As part of the ceremony, an 8ft-long (2.44m) cake replica of the ship which required 7kg of flour and 160 eggs was cut

The £3.1bn carrier is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft

The flight deck spans four acres and will be used to launch the F35 stealth fighter

When the warship becomes operational in 2020 it will carry about 1,600 crew