Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Rosie Johnson was last seen at the PGL Little Canada activity centre where she worked

A woman who was found dead after going missing on the Isle of Wight was worried about a mediation meeting at work and had separated from her boyfriend, an inquest has heard.

A major search was carried out for Rosie Johnson after she was last seen on 23 June at the PGL Little Canada activity centre where she worked.

The 22-year-old, from Aberdeenshire, was found in woodland on 28 June.

Post-mortem tests found the cause of death to be hanging.

The inquest heard Ms Johnson was in a "heightened emotional state".

She had been worrying about a meeting at work and had recently separated from her boyfriend, it was heard.

Image caption A major search was carried out over a number of days on the Isle of Wight

Ms Johnson, who was the niece of Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson, failed to turn up for work and was reported missing by her employer.

Following the discovery of a body, Mr Johnson published a post on Twitter saying the news was "deeply upsetting".

Ms Johnson was a pupil at Banchory Academy in Aberdeenshire and, according to her social media profiles, graduated from the University of Glasgow last year.

It is understood she worked as a field studies instructor at PGL Little Canada, an activity centre for primary school children on the banks of Wootton Creek.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious. The inquest was adjourned until 20 November.