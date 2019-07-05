Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Joanna Thompson's body was found on Monday

A woman found dead at a home in a village sparking a murder inquiry died from "injuries to the neck", police said.

The body of mother-of-two Joanna Thompson, 50, was found at a house in Hambledon, Hampshire, on Monday.

Detectives said they were called at 12:40 BST to the home in Vicarage Lane.

A teenager from the area was arrested on suspicion of murder and later detained under the Mental Health Act, police said previously.

The force said it had not released the age and gender of the teenager due to "identification issues".

It said further details of the neck injuries were being withheld for "operational reasons".

Image caption Police were called to a house in the village of Hambledon