Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy-Anne Rushton was found inside the home in Suffolk Road

The family of a 30-year-old woman found dead at her home say they have been left "absolutely heartbroken".

Lucy-Anne Rushton was found seriously injured at the property in Suffolk Road in Andover on 23 June and died later.

A family tribute said: "There will never be a day that she isn't thought about."

Shaun Dyson, 28, of Anna Valley, has been charged with her murder. He is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 13 September.

Post-mortem tests found Ms Ruston died as a result of multiple injuries.

In a statement issued through Hampshire Constabulary, her family described her as the "life and soul of the party".

"A beautiful mother, daughter, sister, niece, auntie and friend. Sadly her life was taken away from us all," they said.

"Part of her will always live on through her children.

"We are absolutely heartbroken that we will never see her gorgeous face again," it added.