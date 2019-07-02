Image copyright Google Image caption The pedestrian was struck on the A31 in Alton, near to the Chawton roundabout

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van near a roundabout in Hampshire.

Police were called to the A31 in Alton, near to the Chawton roundabout, at about 01:20 BST.

The pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital. He died a short time later.

The driver of a white Mercedes Sprinter van, a 55-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He remains in custody, Hampshire constabulary said.

The force added the pedestrian's next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.