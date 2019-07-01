Southampton bus crash driver's death a 'great shock'
A driver who died in a crash involving his car and a bus in Southampton was a "loving husband, father and granddad".
Anthony Hurst, 67, from Southampton, died when his Vauxhall Corsa was in collision with the bus in Lordshill Way at 18:30 BST on Friday.
The bus driver was cut from his cab with a broken leg and 10 passengers had minor injuries.
Mr Hurst's family thanked the emergency services and sent their thoughts to others involved in the crash.
A statement issued via police, said: "Tony was a loving husband, father and granddad.
"This collision has come as a great shock to his loved ones and his friends, who are all grieving his sudden loss."