A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving two cars and a lorry.

The crash happened on the A32 at Warnford, Hampshire, on Saturday just before 19:00 BST.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man from Waterlooville, was seriously injured and taken to Southampton General Hospital but died on Sunday.

The lorry driver, a 49-year-old man from Horndean, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.

The A32 was closed in both directions following the crash involving a black Vauxhall Zafira, a grey Audi A6 and the articulated white lorry.

Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to contact them.