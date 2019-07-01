Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Harley Girven was found in his flat in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight

The death of a 19-year-old man has been linked to an especially strong type of ecstasy known as "punisher" tablets.

Harley Girven, also known as Harley Mason, was found dead in the flat where he lived in Pomona Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, at about midday on Saturday.

Hampshire Constabulary has described his death as "unexplained".

The force has warned people about the blue, triangular tablets which have about three times the amount of MDMA - the active agent in ecstasy.

A 16-year-old girl from East Cowes and a 17-year-old boy from Newport, who were at the scene when police arrived, have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They have since been released under investigation and their arrests are not directly connected with the death, police said.

Mr Girvan's family said in a statement: "Our boy Harley; a fun and lovable son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many.

"We will remember you for your sharp sense of humour and unique take on the world; that sought to challenge you in so many ways, that others may never know."