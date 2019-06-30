Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Peter Fox was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aggravated burglary

An arrested man has escaped from police while being treated in hospital.

Peter Fox was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aggravated burglary after being spotted by officers in Peartree Avenue, Bitterne.

The 32-year-old of Cornel Road said he was ill, Hampshire police said, and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

But at 14:40 BST he left hospital after evading officers, leaving with a cannula still in him and wearing a hospital wristband.

'You're making it worse'

Hampshire Constabulary told the public not to approach him, but to call 999.

Det Supt Rawlings appealed to Mr Fox and added "he is only making the situation worse for himself".

He was last seen wearing Adidas shorts, a green T-shirt with a round neck and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

He has messy, short brown air and cuts and grazes over his body, the force said.