Image copyright Southern Water Image caption Southern Water said 51 properties in Ashurst were without water

A burst main has left 51 properties in the New Forest without water on what is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year.

Southern Water said it was made aware of the problem in Ashurst at 05:30 BST, and was re-routing water to minimise the impact on customers.

It said the speed of repair was hampered by the weekend closure of the M27.

BBC Weather said temperatures were expected to rise to 26C in Hampshire.

A Southern Water spokesman said: "We believe 51 properties are still [without] water and bottled water is available for them in the car park of the nearby New Forest Hotel."

Earlier Romsey Town Council said there had been "local flooding and property damage" as a result of the burst main.

The M27 is shut between junction 3, for the M271, and junction 4, for the M3, from for the installation of a new 1,000-tonne road bridge.

Southern Water said it was not sure if any homes had been damaged by the flooding.

On Twitter the water company said supplies should eventually turn back to normal, and added: "When water returns it may be discoloured at first but this is completely normal."