Image copyright AAIB Image caption The Beagle pup aircraft was destroyed in the crash

Paramedics were unable to reach two plane crash casualties for more than an hour because of "inaccessible" terrain, a report has said.

The light aircraft came down in marshland near Bembridge Airport, Isle of Wight, in July 2018.

The first emergency workers arrived on foot after the scene was located by a passing helicopter, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said.

It said the delay "could have been significant given the injuries".

Image caption The plane came down in "inaccessible" marshland

The Beagle Pup plane, on a flight from Bembridge to Kemble, was destroyed in the crash which happened at about 14:30 BST on 12 July.

The pilot made a mayday call shortly after take off, which was not heard by the airport but was picked up by a helicopter flying nearby.

He was knocked unconscious in the crash while his female passenger suffered an injured back and was unable to reach her mobile phone.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police described the rescue efforts of emergency crews as "outstanding"

The helicopter pilot was able to alert emergency services, the AAIB report said.

Emergency teams began to arrive at 15:22 BST, at first on foot and then using specialist vehicles.

The most likely cause of the crash was "fuel starvation" but no original cause could be found, investigators said.

In October, Hampshire Constabulary presented awards to police, fire and ambulance officers whose "outstanding" rescue efforts "helped to save the lives" of the people in the plane.