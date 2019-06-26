Andover murder probe: Man charged over death of Lucy Rushton
26 June 2019
Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a 30-year-old woman at a house in Andover.
Lucy Rushton, was found injured at the home in Suffolk Road at 05:30 BST on Sunday and pronounced dead shortly after.
Post-mortem tests found that she died as a result of multiple injuries.
Shaun Dyson, 28, of Bury Hill Close, Andover, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.