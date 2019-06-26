Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Andover murder probe: Man charged over death of Lucy Rushton

  • 26 June 2019
Lucy Rushton Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Lucy Rushton was found inside the home in Suffolk Road

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a 30-year-old woman at a house in Andover.

Lucy Rushton, was found injured at the home in Suffolk Road at 05:30 BST on Sunday and pronounced dead shortly after.

Post-mortem tests found that she died as a result of multiple injuries.

Shaun Dyson, 28, of Bury Hill Close, Andover, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.
Image caption The 30-year-old was found at the home in Suffolk Road, Andover, shortly before 05:30 BST on Sunday

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites