Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy Rushton, also known as Lucy Dyson, was found inside the home in Suffolk Road and later pronounced dead

A woman who died at a house in Hampshire has been named as Lucy Rushton.

The 30-year-old, also known as Lucy Dyson, was found at the home in Suffolk Road, Andover, shortly before 05:30 BST on Sunday. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

A post-mortem examination revealed she died as a result of multiple injuries.

A 28-year-old man from Andover arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Hampshire Constabulary said officers would remain in the area "in the coming days" while they carried out inquiries.

Ms Rushton's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.