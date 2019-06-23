A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Hampshire.

The 30-year-old died at a property on Suffolk Road in Andover at 05:30 BST. Police did not provide details on the cause of death.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but her next of kin have been informed, Hampshire Constabulary said.

It added that there would be a "significant policing presence" in the area while it carried out enquiries.

Det Ch Insp John McGonigle said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"We understand that this news will be very upsetting for those living in the area, but I would like to reassure you that our officers are in the area conducting searches, carrying out house-to-house enquiries and following several lines of enquiry.

"At this stage we do not believe that there is an ongoing risk to the wider community but if you have any concerns please speak to our officers on patrol."

No arrests have yet been made.